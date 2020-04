NPR Analysis Of COVID-19 Deaths At New York Nursing Homes An NPR analysis of people who died of COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, shows it's not the quality of the nursing home, but it is the percentage of people of color who live there.

NPR Analysis Of COVID-19 Deaths At New York Nursing Homes NPR Analysis Of COVID-19 Deaths At New York Nursing Homes NPR Analysis Of COVID-19 Deaths At New York Nursing Homes Audio will be available later today. An NPR analysis of people who died of COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, shows it's not the quality of the nursing home, but it is the percentage of people of color who live there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor