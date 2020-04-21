Even During Coronavirus Outbreak, Oregon Blockbuster Carries On

To keep people entertained during lockdown, the video rental chain in Bend is offering curbside pickup. Customers request videos online and staff bring sanitized DVDs in Ziploc bags out to their cars.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Remember Blockbuster? Well, if you live in Bend, Ore., you can still visit the last outpost of that video rental chain, even during this pandemic. To keep people entertained during lockdown, they're offering curbside pickup. Customers request videos online, and the staff bring you sanitized DVD in zip-locks to your waiting car. These are tough times, but the store is determined to stick it out. After all, they have made it this long, right?

