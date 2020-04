Russia's Putin Conveys Cautious Optimism About COVID-19 Outbreak Russian President Vladimir Putin says the coronavirus is under control, but while Moscow appears to be stabilized, at least for now, infections are growing outside the capital.

Russia's Putin Conveys Cautious Optimism About COVID-19 Outbreak Russian President Vladimir Putin says the coronavirus is under control, but while Moscow appears to be stabilized, at least for now, infections are growing outside the capital.