Massachusetts Expands Contact Tracing For People With COVID-19 NPR's David Greene talks to Dr. Joia Mukherjee, chief medical officer at Partners In Health, about Massachusetts embarking on a mass contact-tracing project, and how the program works.

Massachusetts Expands Contact Tracing For People With COVID-19 National Massachusetts Expands Contact Tracing For People With COVID-19 Massachusetts Expands Contact Tracing For People With COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Dr. Joia Mukherjee, chief medical officer at Partners In Health, about Massachusetts embarking on a mass contact-tracing project, and how the program works. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor