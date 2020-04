Around The Country: How States Are Planning To Reopen States are all grappling with the coronavirus outbreak. However, some of them are already talking about lifting strict quarantine measures. Each state is taking a different approach.

Around The Country: How States Are Planning To Reopen National Around The Country: How States Are Planning To Reopen Around The Country: How States Are Planning To Reopen Audio will be available later today. States are all grappling with the coronavirus outbreak. However, some of them are already talking about lifting strict quarantine measures. Each state is taking a different approach. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor