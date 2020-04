'Chicago Tribune' Reporters Face Tumultuous Times During Pandemic Reporters at the Chicago Tribune are covering stories that put them in close contact with COVID-19. Meanwhile, their pay is being cut and their company is preparing to be taken over by a hedge fund.

'Chicago Tribune' Reporters Face Tumultuous Times During Pandemic

Reporters at the Chicago Tribune are covering stories that put them in close contact with COVID-19. Meanwhile, their pay is being cut and their company is preparing to be taken over by a hedge fund.