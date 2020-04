'Morning Edition' Remembers Former Staffer Steve Munro NPR's Steve Inskeep pays tribute to former Morning Edition colleague Steve Munro, who died over the weekend.

'Morning Edition' Remembers Former Staffer Steve Munro Audio will be available later today.