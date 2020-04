Using White House Guidelines, Georgia Plans To Reopen Some Businesses Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he is reopening the state based on White House criteria. Soon hair salons, gyms, restaurants and movie theaters can open despite some opposition and fear.

Using White House Guidelines, Georgia Plans To Reopen Some Businesses

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he is reopening the state based on White House criteria. Soon hair salons, gyms, restaurants and movie theaters can open despite some opposition and fear.