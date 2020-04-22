Impossible Foods: Pat Brown

When he was nearly 60, Pat Brown left a dream job to pursue an ambitious mission: to create delicious meat from plants.

As a biochemist, he'd become alarmed at the destructive impact of meat production on the environment, so he set out to make a burger so juicy and flavorful that even meat-lovers would crave it.

After some painstaking research, Pat's team created the Impossible Burger, and famous chefs started to feature it in their restaurants.

In 2019, the Impossible Whopper launched at Burger King, and today Pat's company, Impossible Foods, is valued at nearly $4 billion.