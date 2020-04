Author Shares His 'Notes From An Apocalypse' Mark O'Connell went on what he calls "a series of perverse pilgrimages" while researching people who are preparing for doomsday. He talks about prairie bunkers in South Dakota, Mars as a "backup planet," and catastrophe tourism. O'Connell's book is 'Notes from an Apocalypse.'



Also, critic John Powers tells us why he's been bingeing 'The Good Fight' and 'Bosch' while sheltering at home.