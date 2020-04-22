Accessibility links
'Smile' With A Performance By Pianist Monty Alexander And Bassist Ray Brown Hear a concert with pianist Monty Alexander and bassist Ray Brown from 2000. Host Christian McBride picks his favorite songs from the gig that puts both musicians' joy and camaraderie on full display.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program
Enlarge this image

JNIA Monty Alexander and Ray Brown (Photo Courtesy of the Artist) hide caption

toggle caption
(Photo Courtesy of the Artist)

JNIA Monty Alexander and Ray Brown

(Photo Courtesy of the Artist)

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Smile' With A Performance By Pianist Monty Alexander And Bassist Ray BrownWBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Jazz Night in American - Monty Alexander and Ray Brown

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/841646948/841689423" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, we check out a concert from the archives that I just had to take a listen to. It features one of the greatest pianists ever, Monty Alexander, and my mentor and hero, the late bassist Ray Brown.

Ray, who held down the bass chair in the Oscar Peterson Trio for years, had a very close bond with many pianists after Oscar, including Gene Harris, André Previn, Hank Jones, Cedar Walton and Benny Green. But his connection with Monty was special. No matter what Ray's primary group was at a particular time, he always found time to play with Monty, who could make the piano feel like a one-man band. Couple that with Ray's titanium pulse, and you have a beat and a groove that could shake the Rock of Gibraltar to rubble.

Everything about this gig is so "quintessential" for the both of them: hardcore swingin'; plenty of blues and standards; Monty's reference both to his Jamaican roots ("Fungii Mama" and "No Woman, No Cry") and R&B ("Got To Go"); Ray's obvious happiness (listen to how he shouts during "Straighten Up and Fly Right"). When Ray felt good about a groove, he would almost yell out a karate chop type of "HYAH!" — and he does that a lot in this set. — Christian McBride

Musicians:

Monty Alexander: piano; Ray Brown: bass.

Set List:

  • "Straighten Up and Fly Right" (Nat King Cole, Irving Mills)
  • "Fungii Mama" (Blue Mitchell)
  • "Got to Go" (Monty Alexander)
  • "Duke Ellington Medley" (Duke Ellington)
  • "Sweet Georgia Brown" (Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard, Kenneth Casey)
  • "No Woman, No Cry / I Shot the Sheriff" (Bob Marley)
  • "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" (Bob Hilliard, David Mann)
  • "Take the A Train" (Billy Strayhorn)
  • "Smile" (Charlie Chaplin, John Turner, Geoffrey Parsons)

Credits:

Producer: Trevor Smith; Concert Recording: Murray Street Productions; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundman; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

Hear The Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour Perform Live At Jazz At Lincoln Center

Watch the Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour perform live from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Hear The Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour Perform Live At Jazz At Lincoln Center

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Hear highlights from a show with the Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour featuring Christian Sands, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Yasushi Nakamura and Jamison Ross.

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science: Tiny Desk Concert

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science plays a Tiny Desk Concert (Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR). Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR

Tiny Desk

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

The veteran jazz drummer is joined by special guests that include producer and percussionist Kassa Overall and actor Malcolm Jamal Warner, for a potent and deeply moving set.

Baltimore Rebirth: A New Bloom Of Jazz In Charm City
Richard Smith Photography

Jazz Night In America

Baltimore Rebirth: A New Bloom Of Jazz In Charm City

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

We bring you the glory, the decline and the renewal of jazz in Baltimore with trumpeter Sean Jones, NEA Jazz Master Todd Barkan and The Baltimore Jazz Collective.

Baltimore Rebirth: A New Bloom Of Jazz In Charm City

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809580070/809946638" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz: Tiny Desk Concert

Chris Dave & The Drumhedz perform during a Tiny Desk concert, on Dec. 9, 2019. (Catie Dull/NPR) Catie Dull/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Catie Dull/NPR

Tiny Desk

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

Chris Dave, your favorite musician's favorite drummer, takes listeners on a journey through a virtual record store, picking up different genres along the way and putting them in your bag.

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra: Tiny Desk Concert

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra performs during tiny desk on December, 4, 2019. (Photo by Mhari Shaw/NPR) Mhari Shaw/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Mhari Shaw/NPR

Tiny Desk

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

Here's a first: Steelpans at the Tiny Desk. It's true. Nearly a thousand performances into the series and the instrument has never been featured, until now.

Jon Batiste: Tiny Desk Concert

Jon Batiste performs during Tiny Desk on November, 8 2019. (Photo by Mhari Shaw/NPR) Mhari Shaw/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Mhari Shaw/NPR

Tiny Desk

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste's Tiny Desk Concert was published prematurely. The new publication date is March 2020.

Spanglish Fly: Tiny Desk Concert

Spanglish Fly performs at a Tiny Desk Concert on Sept. 9, 2019. (Emily Bogle/NPR) Emily Bogle/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Emily Bogle/NPR

Tiny Desk

Spanglish Fly

Spanglish Fly is one of the pioneers of the boogaloo revival scene happening on the East Coast. For about sixteen minutes, they turned the NPR Music offices into the hottest Latin dance club in D.C.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2019

Dr. John performs onstage during Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sept. 26, 2015 in Franklin, Tenn. Jason Davis/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Jason Davis/Getty Images

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2019

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

We are showing our deep appreciation for some of the greats who left us in 2019: Dr. John, Joseph Jarman, Ethel Ennis, Larry Willis, Ray Santos and Harold Mabern.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2019

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/791073108/791221476" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top