Miami Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus Health care workers are risking their lives every day on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Many have died, including 63-year-old Miami nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan.

Miami Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus Obituaries Miami Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus Miami Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. Health care workers are risking their lives every day on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Many have died, including 63-year-old Miami nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor