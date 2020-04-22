Episode 993: Negative Oil

This past Monday, the price of a barrel of oil in the United States fell below zero. Specifically, it fell to negative $37 a barrel. This is not normal; it has never happened before. Until a few days ago, it didn't even seem possible.

Today on the show: What just happened to the price of oil, and what does it tell us about the world?

Music: "Nightrider," "Casa Loma," and "Kick Back Relax."

