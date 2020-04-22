Accessibility links
U.S. oil prices went negative. What does that mean for the economy? : Planet Money On Monday, the price of a barrel of oil in the United States fell to negative $37. That's never happened before. What's going on with the price of oil? | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 993: Negative Oil

Listen · 16:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/842095406/842127877" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Planet Money

All pipelines lead to Cushing. Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

All pipelines lead to Cushing.

This past Monday, the price of a barrel of oil in the United States fell below zero. Specifically, it fell to negative $37 a barrel. This is not normal; it has never happened before. Until a few days ago, it didn't even seem possible.

Today on the show: What just happened to the price of oil, and what does it tell us about the world?

Music: "Nightrider," "Casa Loma," and "Kick Back Relax."

