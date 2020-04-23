At Least 1 Dead As Tornadoes Hit Oklahoma, Texas

At least one person was killed and another hospitalized in serious condition after a tornado swept through south-central Oklahoma near the Texas border, damaging homes, ripping up trees and downing power lines.

Local media reported two deaths, but officials confirmed only one.

The tornado, which touched down near the town of Madill at about 5 p.m. local time Wednesday (6 p.m. ET), was one of a series of west-to-east moving storms to hit Oklahoma and Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 9 News in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said at least 12 homes were damaged and more than 2,300 customers in Madill were left without electricity.

The agency confirmed one death. Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney was quoted by The Associated Press as saying a body was found about a quarter-mile from a J&I Manufacturing trailer plant, which was also damaged in the storm.

Officials confirm loss of life in Madill. J&I Manufacturing is heavily damaged. More than two deaths reported pic.twitter.com/fyyIUi6qUK — Mckenna Eubank (@McKennaEubank) April 23, 2020

Another tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), near the town of Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston, and moved through neighboring Seven Oaks. It caused severe damage to homes, a Polk County local official said.