Vermont Allows Some Businesses To Reopen While Social Distancing

States are beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions in different ways. NPR's David Greene talks to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about why the state is easing some constraints.

Audio will be available later today.