1A Across America: Abortion Bans During The Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down most economic and social activities in states across the country. Essential businesses and medical providers are allowed to remain open, but not everyone agrees on what procedures are "essential."

Some states have banned "non-essential" medical procedures, citing the need to conserve personal protective equipment, like surgical masks and gowns, for hospitals.

Officials in several states, including Texas and Arkansas, have said that ban includes abortion.

This week, a federal appeals court decided the Arkansas ban on surgical abortions is allowed to go ahead.

The Texas ban had ping-ponged through the courts since Governor Greg Abbott made the decision last month. Despite a series of legal challenges from reproductive rights groups, it was mostly been upheld.

But on Wednesday, the governor relaxed many of the restrictions on what he called non-medically necessary procedures. And after some confusion over whether abortions were also allowed to proceed, state lawyers acknowledged Thursday that the loosened restrictions make their case moot.

First, we talked to Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society, a conservative anti-abortion rights law firm. He's representing a group of doctors in Fort Worth who are suing the city to stop allowing abortions to continue under the stay-at-home order.

Then, we spoke with Cristina Parker, the communications director for the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, an organization in Texas that helped women access abortions despite the ban and Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women, an organization and provider in Kansas who is handling an increase of out-of-state patients.

