Coronavirus: The Great Equalizer — Or Maybe Not

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robert LeBlanc/Getty Images Robert LeBlanc/Getty Images

The U.S. is leading the world in growing coronavirus cases — and depending on which part of the country you're in, your race, and your income, the situation could look drastically different. Sam is joined by two NPR colleagues, both in very different cities. Leila Fadel, based in Los Angeles, and Kirk Siegler, based in Boise, Idaho, compare how differently rural and urban populations are dealing with the pandemic — and what they may have in common. Then, Sam speaks with a listener who had COVID-19 and thinks she may have passed it on to a co-worker who later died.