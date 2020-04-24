Grace Kim: What Happens When You Design A Home With Community In Mind?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Meditations On Loneliness

For architect Grace Kim, the antidote to isolation is co-housing. She describes how she built a home—and a community—by designing an apartment building for her family and eight other families.

About Grace Kim

Grace Kim is an architect and a co-founding principal of Schemata Workshop, an architectural practice that focuses on building community and social equity. She is also the founder of Capitol Hill Urban Cohousing, a collaborative residential community in Seattle.

Kim is currently a commissioner of the Seattle Planning Commission and serves on the Board of Directors for the Housing Development Consortium, an advocacy group for the affordable housing industry. For four years, she also served on the board of the Cohousing Association of the United States.