Florida Makes Plans To Welcome Back Tourists, Revive Economy Florida officials release a plan Friday to reopen the economy, which is dependent on tourism. Businesses from restaurants to theme parks believe they can open without risking a COVID-19 resurgence.

Florida Makes Plans To Welcome Back Tourists, Revive Economy National Florida Makes Plans To Welcome Back Tourists, Revive Economy Florida Makes Plans To Welcome Back Tourists, Revive Economy Audio will be available later today. Florida officials release a plan Friday to reopen the economy, which is dependent on tourism. Businesses from restaurants to theme parks believe they can open without risking a COVID-19 resurgence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor