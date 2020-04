Pastor, Imam Discuss COVID-19's Effect On Followers NPR's David Greene talks to Reverend Irene Munroe of Massachusetts and Imam Khalid Latif of New York City about grappling with profound loss in their communities, and their experiences with COVID-19.

Pastor, Imam Discuss COVID-19's Effect On Followers Health Pastor, Imam Discuss COVID-19's Effect On Followers Pastor, Imam Discuss COVID-19's Effect On Followers Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Reverend Irene Munroe of Massachusetts and Imam Khalid Latif of New York City about grappling with profound loss in their communities, and their experiences with COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor