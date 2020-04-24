The News Roundup For April 24, 2020

President Donald Trump signed a new $484 billion relief package today. It aims to help small businesses survive the economic crisis. But it has no money for state governments. Will Congress agree to bail them out?

And Americans filed 4.4 million jobless claims last week. This pushes the five-week total of job losses to more than 26 million. Will the new relief package have an influence on unemployment?

And the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the second wave of coronavirus cases in the U.S. could be more devastating than its first. Could this influence governors' decisions about opening their economies?

Meanwhile, Ramadan, a most holy month for Muslims, is now underway. Billions around the world are fasting while practicing social distancing.

South Africa says it'll ease its coronavirus restrictions by the end of next week. Leaders in the European Union have agreed to inject billions of euros of emergency aid into the continent's struggling economies.

And actor Tom Hanks gives away one of his favorite typewriters to a bullied boy from down under.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Molly Ball, national political correspondent for Time, Dan Diamond, health reporter for Politico; and Nancy Marshall-Genzer, senior reporter for Marketplace.

And to get the latest on international news, we spoke with Peter Bergen, national security analyst for CNN, Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, and Anne Gearan, White House correspondent with a focus on foreign policy and national security with the Washington Post.

