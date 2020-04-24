Accessibility links
Hayley Williams On 'Petals For Armor,' Paramore And Pandemic Music To promote her song "Over Yet," Hayley Williams made a workout video. "I created this fantasy in my head of myself as an aerobics instructor in this apocalyptic society," she told us.

Hayley Williams On 'Petals For Armor,' Paramore And Pandemic Music

Singer and songwriter Hayley Williams talks about turning past pain into something new and powerful on her new solo album 'Petals For Armor.'

Hayley Williams has been the frontwoman for the pop-punk band Paramore since she was 15 years old—half her life. Williams founded the group along with two of her high school friends, brothers Josh and Zac Farro.

From their start in Franklin, Tennessee, Paramore has gone on to release five albums, go on numerous worldwide tours and snagged a Grammy win for Best Rock Song in 2015.

Now, the band is on hiatus. And Williams is breaking a promise she made six years ago to never go solo. So, what has changed?

We spent some time with Hayley Williams to talk about that and more.

