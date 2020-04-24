Hayley Williams On 'Petals For Armor,' Paramore And Pandemic Music

Hayley Williams has been the frontwoman for the pop-punk band Paramore since she was 15 years old—half her life. Williams founded the group along with two of her high school friends, brothers Josh and Zac Farro.

From their start in Franklin, Tennessee, Paramore has gone on to release five albums, go on numerous worldwide tours and snagged a Grammy win for Best Rock Song in 2015.

Now, the band is on hiatus. And Williams is breaking a promise she made six years ago to never go solo. So, what has changed?

We spent some time with Hayley Williams to talk about that and more.

