Remembering Actor Brian Dennehy / Catherine Russell In Concert The notable character actor Brian Dennehy died April 15 at age 81. He was a recognizable face in numerous movies and TV shows, but he was best known for his work in the theater, earning Tony Awards for his leading roles in 'Death of a Salesman' and 'Long Day's Journey Into Night.' He spoke with 'Fresh Air' in 1999.



Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead shares a remembrance of trailblazing saxophonist Lee Konitz. He died April 15.



We revisit a concert from blues and jazz singer Catherine Russell, who sang songs from her solo album, 'Strictly Romancin',' in 2012. Russell's latest album is called 'Alone Together.'



Justin Chang reviews two movies that riff on real-life crime: HBO's 'Bad Education' and 'True History of the Kelly Gang.'

Justin Chang reviews two movies that riff on real-life crime: HBO's 'Bad Education' and 'True History of the Kelly Gang.'