Best Of: Zoe Kazan / Trans Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan Zoe Kazan co-stars in HBO's limited series 'The Plot Against America,' an adaptation of Philip Roth's 2004 novel. We talk about encountering sexism in Hollywood, how the new series made her think about her family history differently, and her experience with depression and an eating disorder.



Maureen Corrigan shares some book recommendations for these challenging times.



Transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan spoke with Terry Gross about finding her identity as a woman, the evolution of her marriage, and the dogs she loved along the way. Her memoir is 'Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs.'