Since lockdown began, some companies are doing unexpectedly well. This episode: Farm animals, a crafty comeback, Clint Eastwood, and a story with a twist.
Episode 994: Making It Work

Listen · 20:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/844230915/844856454" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Planet Money

The Planet Money crew gets a surprise visit from a Sweet Farm Animal Ambassador.
Amanda Aronczyk/NPR
The past few weeks have been rough, to say the very least. So, we're setting aside big picture economics for a moment to peer between the cracks — into the places where little businesses find a way.

This episode — a handful of tiny stories about people improvising their way through this new, weird frontier. We've got farm animals, a crafty comeback, mid-career Clint Eastwood, and a final story... with a twist.

