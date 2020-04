Not My Job: 'Bad Education' Star Allison Janney Gets Quizzed On 'Dad Education'

Enlarge this image Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Allison Janney is now starring in the HBO film Bad Education, so we've invited her to play a game called "Dad Education." Three questions about the wonderful things people learn from dads.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.