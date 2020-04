A Tech Firm's Pivot To Ventilator Repair Turns Personal Bloom Energy, based in Silicon Valley, began refurbishing old ventilators when the coronavirus hit. But workers found a larger purpose when an employee's relative was hospitalized with COVID-19.

A Tech Firm's Pivot To Ventilator Repair Turns Personal Business A Tech Firm's Pivot To Ventilator Repair Turns Personal A Tech Firm's Pivot To Ventilator Repair Turns Personal Audio will be available later today. Bloom Energy, based in Silicon Valley, began refurbishing old ventilators when the coronavirus hit. But workers found a larger purpose when an employee's relative was hospitalized with COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor