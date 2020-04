Outbreak Voices: A Crisis Shuts Down Senior Year New York City high-schooler Ishah Diop is upset her senior year ended due to the pandemic. New Orleans history teacher Chris Dier understands: Hurricane Katrina ended his senior year before it began.

Outbreak Voices: A Crisis Shuts Down Senior Year Education Outbreak Voices: A Crisis Shuts Down Senior Year Outbreak Voices: A Crisis Shuts Down Senior Year Audio will be available later today. New York City high-schooler Ishah Diop is upset her senior year ended due to the pandemic. New Orleans history teacher Chris Dier understands: Hurricane Katrina ended his senior year before it began. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor