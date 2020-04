Uganda Cracks Down On Dissidents During Pandemic Uganda's government has used the coronavirus as a pretext to arrest dissidents, including a novelist whose fiction satirizes its strongman president.

Uganda Cracks Down On Dissidents During Pandemic Africa Uganda Cracks Down On Dissidents During Pandemic Uganda Cracks Down On Dissidents During Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Uganda's government has used the coronavirus as a pretext to arrest dissidents, including a novelist whose fiction satirizes its strongman president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor