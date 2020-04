Connecting While Apart: StoryCorp Launches New Remote Platform In these times of self-isolation, connecting with others is more important than ever. StoryCorps founder David Isay describes a new platform allowing people to share their stories remotely.

Connecting While Apart: StoryCorp Launches New Remote Platform Connecting While Apart: StoryCorp Launches New Remote Platform Connecting While Apart: StoryCorp Launches New Remote Platform Audio will be available later today. In these times of self-isolation, connecting with others is more important than ever. StoryCorps founder David Isay describes a new platform allowing people to share their stories remotely. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor