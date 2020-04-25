Panel Questions

You may now Zoom the bride.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, panel. It is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Luke, being in lockdown is hard. But Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking emergency measures to at least make it possible for people in New York to easily do what without leaving their homes?

LUKE BURBANK: Huh. I'm not sure. Can I get a hint?

SAGAL: Well, instead of sickness and in health, now it's just sickness.

BURBANK: Oh, so people can get married from home.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: If you can't think of anything more romantic than getting married near the same couch you work, eat, sleep and attend Zoom high school reunions from, now you can dial up an ordained minister on Zoom and do it remotely if you live in New York. It's basically a Vegas wedding, but now the sticky floors and old beer stink - they're all your fault.

BURBANK: I think there's something very romantic, actually, about deciding in this moment that you - the person that you're with in whatever residence you're in, you actually want to make it more serious with them because that is - I don't understand that logic, but I salute it.

SAGAL: Well, I guess if you've been able to survive five weeks living inside with another person...

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...That person is the right person for you. I think we can say - right? - you've passed the acid test.

BURBANK: Yeah.

SALIE: I don't know. There's that seven-week itch...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: ...That we're all headed towards.

SAGAL: So...

BURBANK: You get that if you go to Vegas right now, by the way.

SALIE: (Laughter).

MO ROCCA: I love it. And all sorts of traditions will spring up. You'll select your Zoomsmen (ph)...

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: ...Right - for your wedding?

SAGAL: But, I mean...

SALIE: I wish I could've gotten divorced by Zoom. That would have been a lot easier.

ROCCA: You're divorced. You just log off, right? Leave meeting - the ultimate leave meeting.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Oh, my God.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO'S ZOOMIN' WHO")

ARETHA FRANKLIN: (Singing) Who's zoomin' who? Yeah. Who's zoomin' who? Take another look. And tell me, baby. Who's zoomin' who? Who's zoomin' who? Who's zoomin' who?

SAGAL: Coming up, nothing comes between me and my Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.