Wash Your Hands With Bill

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Luke Burbank, Mo Rocca and Faith Salie. And here again is your host, a man who puts the sweat in pants, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

LUKE BURBANK: I can see that through the Zoom camera, too. That is a true statement.

SAGAL: How'd you find out about that, Bill? In just a minute, Bill actually prefers working rhyme-motely (ph) in our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, it's time for that public service segment of our show, Wash Your Hands with Bill. All it takes is 20 seconds of soap and hot water to clean your hands thoroughly. To help you out this week, Bill Kurtis is going to sing us an ode to what has become his favorite quarantine food.

KURTIS: Get out your can opener.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHUMBAWAMBA SONG, "TUBTHUMPING")

KURTIS: (Singing) I get knocked down, but I get up. I'm so strong from eating beans. I get knocked down, but I get up. I get hungry eating beans again. It's dinnertime. You know what that means. I'm going to always eat these beans. I get knocked down, but I get up. It's beans, beans, beans, beans, beans. Oh, Billy boy loves his beans, needs his beans.

SALIE: (Laughter).

KURTIS: It's not that funny, Faith.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thank you, Chumbawamba. Thank you, Goya brand beans. And as always, thank you, Bill.

BURBANK: We needed that as a nation.

SAGAL: We did.

SALIE: Oh, man.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS SONG, "ALL IN ONE")

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.