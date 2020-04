More Georgia Businesses Allowed To Reopen After Friday's First Round Georgia has begun reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some businesses say they are able to do so safely while others say it's far too soon given the public health crisis.

More Georgia Businesses Allowed To Reopen After Friday's First Round National More Georgia Businesses Allowed To Reopen After Friday's First Round More Georgia Businesses Allowed To Reopen After Friday's First Round Audio will be available later today. Georgia has begun reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some businesses say they are able to do so safely while others say it's far too soon given the public health crisis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor