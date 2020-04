Pentagon Considers Navy Request To Reinstate USS Roosevelt Captain Top Navy officials want to reinstate the commander of the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Pentagon officials are considering the Navy's request, but now there's word of a possible wider investigation.

Pentagon Considers Navy Request To Reinstate USS Roosevelt Captain National Security Pentagon Considers Navy Request To Reinstate USS Roosevelt Captain Pentagon Considers Navy Request To Reinstate USS Roosevelt Captain Audio will be available later today. Top Navy officials want to reinstate the commander of the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Pentagon officials are considering the Navy's request, but now there's word of a possible wider investigation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor