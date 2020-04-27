Accessibility links
The Census: Defining Who Is Black The United States government has changed its definition of who counts as black throughout the years and the census is proof of that. During the very first census in 1790, it was simply "slaves." Now, in 2020, it's "Black or African American," with the option to write in a country of origin. This week, we share an episode from the Code Switch podcast about the ever-shifting boundaries of blackness and why it matters to this decade's census.
It's Been A Minute Presents: Code Switch

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

