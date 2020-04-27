It's Been A Minute Presents: Code Switch

The United States government has changed its definition of who counts as black throughout the years and the census is proof of that. During the very first census in 1790, it was simply "slaves." Now, in 2020, it's "Black or African American," with the option to write in a country of origin. This week, we share an episode from Code Switch about the ever-shifting boundaries of blackness and why it matters to this decade's census.