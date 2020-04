Ramadan Callers In Gaza Remind People To Wash Up The men who bang drums to wake people up for the early-morning Ramadan prayers in Gaza have added rhymes to their cadences to remind people to wash their hands and stay safe.

The men who bang drums to wake people up for the early-morning Ramadan prayers in Gaza have added rhymes to their cadences to remind people to wash their hands and stay safe.