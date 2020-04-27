Ramadan Callers In Gaza Remind People To Wash Up

The men who bang drums to wake people up for the early-morning Ramadan meal in Gaza have added rhymes to their cadences to remind people to wash their hands and stay safe.

This Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, most mosques are closed because of the pandemic. But the musaharati or Ramadan wakeup caller still has a job to do.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUM BANGING)

SALEEM ABU FOUL: (Singing in non-English language).

KELLY: Every day before dawn, Saleem Abu Foul (ph) bangs a drum to wake up his neighbors to eat before the fast begins. He says his job feels more essential than ever.

ABU FOUL: (Through interpreter) Ramadan has no shape because of corona (ph). Kids used to run after me in the streets and say, the musaharati is here. Now the streets are empty. The mosques are closed, but I bring the atmosphere. If I wouldn't do my job, you wouldn't feel it's Ramadan.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUM BANGING)

ABU FOUL: (Singing in non-English language).

(Through interpreter, singing) Wake up, sleepyhead. Life is too short. Wake up, (non-English language spoken). Say the name of Allah. Wake up, (non-English language spoken). Wake up the children, and tell me they're all right.

(Through interpreter) I wear a costume with flashing lights. I sing the regular chants. And this year, I sing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ABU FOUL: (Singing in non-English language).

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUM BANGING)

ABU FOUL: (Through interpreter, singing) Wake up, (non-English language spoken). Wash your hands with soap and water. Where are you, (non-English language spoken)? Corona is the biggest danger. Ramadan is here. Corona, corona, get out of here.

KELLY: That is Saleem Abu Foul in the Gaza Strip. His story comes to us from NPR's Daniel Estrin.

