More Listener Questions On How The Coronavirus Affects The Food Supply Chain An NPR science correspondent takes listener questions about why some shelves in the grocery stores are empty and how the food supply is affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

More Listener Questions On How The Coronavirus Affects The Food Supply Chain 4:03 More Listener Questions On How The Coronavirus Affects The Food Supply Chain 4:03 Business More Listener Questions On How The Coronavirus Affects The Food Supply Chain More Listener Questions On How The Coronavirus Affects The Food Supply Chain 4:03 An NPR science correspondent takes listener questions about why some shelves in the grocery stores are empty and how the food supply is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor