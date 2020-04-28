What Medical Experts Say About When To Reopen America

Enlarge this image toggle caption KENA BETANCUR/KENA BETANCUR/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images KENA BETANCUR/KENA BETANCUR/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images

As many as sixteen states are expected to at least partially reopen by the end of this week, as many governors' stay-at-home orders expire on April 30th.

But nearly two-thirds of Americans say the restrictions on businesses in their states are appropriate, according to a new Washington Post/University of Maryland poll.

And a recent CBS poll showed that 70 percent of people think reopening should not be the priority right now. Instead, they think leaders should focus on containing the virus.

What is the best strategy for states at this time? How are governors balancing the economic needs of their state with the safety of their citizens?

We talked through it with Umair Irfan, a staff writer for Vox and contributor to Science Friday; Amira Roess, a professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University, and Dr. Jeremy Faust, an ER doctor with Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.