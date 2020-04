The Coronavirus Takes A Toll On Queens Neighborhoods New York is among the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the U.S. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jean Randolph-Castro, the president of a Queens housing co-op, about the toll it has taken on her neighbors.

The Coronavirus Takes A Toll On Queens Neighborhoods National The Coronavirus Takes A Toll On Queens Neighborhoods The Coronavirus Takes A Toll On Queens Neighborhoods Audio will be available later today. New York is among the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the U.S. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jean Randolph-Castro, the president of a Queens housing co-op, about the toll it has taken on her neighbors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor