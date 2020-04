Medics Question A Practice That Might Speed Up Testing Of A Coronavirus Vaccine One way to speed up the testing of a new vaccine is to deliberately expose volunteers to the coronavirus and see if they develop immunity. But the practice raises ethical questions among medics.

Medics Question A Practice That Might Speed Up Testing Of A Coronavirus Vaccine Health Medics Question A Practice That Might Speed Up Testing Of A Coronavirus Vaccine Medics Question A Practice That Might Speed Up Testing Of A Coronavirus Vaccine Audio will be available later today. One way to speed up the testing of a new vaccine is to deliberately expose volunteers to the coronavirus and see if they develop immunity. But the practice raises ethical questions among medics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor