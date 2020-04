Italy Debates Permits For Undocumented Immigrants To Fill Seasonal Labor Shortages Right-wing populists in Italy are battling more liberal politicians who want to give work permits to undocumented immigrants, who could fill seasonal labor shortages in the agriculture sector.

Right-wing populists in Italy are battling more liberal politicians who want to give work permits to undocumented immigrants, who could fill seasonal labor shortages in the agriculture sector.