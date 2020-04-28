Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Live With Guy and José Andrés When chef José Andrés isn't running Michelin-starred restaurants, he's feeding the masses through World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit he founded that brings food to people during humanitarian crises. The COVID-19 crisis has shut down his restaurants indefinitely, but José is busier than ever leading the relief efforts of World Central Kitchen, which has served more than 3 million people to date. José talked to Guy as part of our How I Built Resilience series: weekly online conversations with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating these turbulent times.
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Live With Guy and José Andrés

Listen · 28:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/847492651/847956661" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Live With Guy and José Andrés

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Live With Guy and José Andrés

How I Built Resilience: Live With Guy and José Andrés

Listen · 28:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/847492651/847956661" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

When chef José Andrés isn't running Michelin-starred restaurants, he's feeding the masses through World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit he founded that brings food to people during humanitarian crises.

The COVID-19 crisis has shut down his restaurants indefinitely, but José is busier than ever leading the relief efforts of World Central Kitchen, which has served more than 3 million people to date.

José talked to Guy as part of our How I Built Resilience series: weekly online conversations with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating these turbulent times.