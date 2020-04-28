Accessibility links
Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: New Symptoms, Economy And Virtual Celebrations On this broadcast of The National Conversation, we answer your questions about the economy, mental health and new symptoms of COVID-19. We'll also look at how people are celebrating big life events.
The National Conversation With All Things Considered
LIVE NOW: The National Conversation With All Things Considered

People sit at a distance from each other as they wait to be tested at a COVID-19 mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, Calif. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

People sit at a distance from each other as they wait to be tested at a COVID-19 mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, Calif.

On this broadcast of The National Conversation, an infectious disease doctor answers your questions about the list of new symptoms of COVID-19 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out. We'll also answer your questions about the economy and mental health, and we'll take a look at how people are still having celebrations virtually.

