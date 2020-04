An Event Designer Gives Advice On How To Celebrate Online The coronavirus has forced many daily activities online, including celebrations. Dahlia El Gazzar, a tech evangelist and event designer, advises listeners on how to celebrate during the pandemic.

An Event Designer Gives Advice On How To Celebrate Online 8:10 An Event Designer Gives Advice On How To Celebrate Online 8:10 Technology An Event Designer Gives Advice On How To Celebrate Online An Event Designer Gives Advice On How To Celebrate Online 8:10 The coronavirus has forced many daily activities online, including celebrations. Dahlia El Gazzar, a tech evangelist and event designer, advises listeners on how to celebrate during the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor