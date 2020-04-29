Share Your Story: Remembering COVID-19 Front-Line Workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many are being touched by the deaths of family and friends.

NPR is planning a project to remember people who have died of the novel coronavirus as they continued to work outside their homes during the pandemic: health care workers; grocery store clerks; city/town services employees; police; domestic workers; mail carriers; caretakers; those who kept serving others as the rest of us have stayed home.

We'd like to hear a story from you about your lost loved one or friend — to share a special memory you have of this person.

If you'd like to join us in this project, please upload a photo and a short story (200 words maximum) about the person relating to one particular moment or memory. We'd like you to upload a sound recording of the person — a voicemail, audio recording or video — that relates to this memory, if possible. We may share your story online or on air.

Please fill out the form below, or you can find it here.

