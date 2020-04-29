U.K. Experts Say Hedgehogs Receive More Notice Because Of Lockdowns

Naturalist Michael Walker tells the BBC that he's gotten lots of videos of hedgehogs causing a commotion in people's yards. Males noisily pursuing females. Or huffing loudly as they fight.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In the U.K., wildlife experts say the COVID-19 lockdown has meant more people are noticing hedgehogs. Naturalist Michael Walker tells the BBC he's gotten lots of videos of randy hedgehogs causing a commotion in people's yards - males noisily pursuing females or huffing loudly as they fight. It's also believed that less car traffic could be reducing hedgehog mortality. Good news, especially leading up to Hedgehog Awareness Week next month. Mark your calendars.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.