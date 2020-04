Pandemic Inspires Creative Way To Fill Needs, Cantor At LA Synagogue Says Mike Stein, a cantor at Temple Aliyah in Los Angeles talks about ministering with music during the pandemic. These days he has been holding services on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

Pandemic Inspires Creative Way To Fill Needs, Cantor At LA Synagogue Says Pandemic Inspires Creative Way To Fill Needs, Cantor At LA Synagogue Says Pandemic Inspires Creative Way To Fill Needs, Cantor At LA Synagogue Says Audio will be available later today. Mike Stein, a cantor at Temple Aliyah in Los Angeles talks about ministering with music during the pandemic. These days he has been holding services on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor