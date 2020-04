Milk Delivery Business Booms As People Avoid Grocery Stores A dairy farm in Maryland is overwhelmed with home delivery customers for its milk. South Mountain Creamery now delivers milk to 9,500 people weekly — double the number before the pandemic began.

