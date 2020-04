Amid Pandemic, Brazil's Jair Bolsonar Faces Political Crisis As Brazil's president down plays the coronavirus threat — despite a sharp uptick in death — he's facing a political crisis. The crisis is affecting the government's handling of the pandemic.

Amid Pandemic, Brazil's Jair Bolsonar Faces Political Crisis Amid Pandemic, Brazil's Jair Bolsonar Faces Political Crisis Amid Pandemic, Brazil's Jair Bolsonar Faces Political Crisis Audio will be available later today. As Brazil's president down plays the coronavirus threat — despite a sharp uptick in death — he's facing a political crisis. The crisis is affecting the government's handling of the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor